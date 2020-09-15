George G. Karabetsos, 87, of Holtwood, entered into rest on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at home with his daughter by his side. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Gregory G. and Sarah (Swiderski) Karabetsos. He was the loving husband of Mary E. (Pittman) Karabetsos for over 43 years at the time of her passing in 2019.
George was a decorated veteran of the U.S. Airforce and Navy, having won several medals and awards for his service in Vietnam and the Korean Conflict. He loved Steelers football, watching Westerns, traveling and drinking Kessler Whiskey with his friends and family.
George is survived by his daughter, Tanya Jennings with whom he resided; 3 grandchildren, Gregory, husband of Briana McMichael; Eric, husband of Kasey McMichael and Aiden Jennings and 3 great-grandchildren: Logan, Lakelynn, and Ava McMichael. He was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Grayson McMichael and a sister, Dorothy Daily.
A celebration of George's life will take place at the home of Tanya Jennings on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made for Blankets of Hope, c/o American Legion Riders Chapter 466, 19 S. Gay Street, Marietta, PA 17547. Online guestbook at: www.dewalds.com
A living tribute »