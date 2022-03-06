George Franklin Rush, 82, of Mount Joy and Elizabethtown, passed away on March 2, 2022 in the Hershey Medical Center.
Born September 11, 1939, in Newport, KY, he was the son of the late George and Ruth Rush. Mr. Rush retired to Pennsylvania in 2005 after a 40 year career in education.
George is survived by sons, Jerry and James Rush, as well as seven grandchildren.
The family will have a private memorial at a later date.
Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory of Hershey handled the arrangements. Send condolences via the online guest book at www.hooverfuneralhome.com
