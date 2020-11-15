George Franklin Reitz, 86, passed from this life on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in Elizabethtown. George was born in Snydertown to the late Elwood Franklin Reitz and Isabel Smith Reitz. George loved to share memories of his childhood adventures ranging from delivering papers when World War II broke out, to playing ball in fields now covered by main highways. George held many jobs, including hauling mail for his father, before he joined the U.S. Navy, where he was an electronics technician. In June of 1959, George married the love of his life, Nancy Ann Hursh. They had two children, a daughter Tammy and son Mark. George, a man of many talents, built the first house he, Nancy and their children lived in, in Hellam. In the early 1960's, George moved the family to Virginia, to begin his work with the federal government's U.S. Army Map Service. George traveled the globe often to secret locations, leaving the family for months at a time, to fulfill his service to his country. Later, George worked for the FAA for many years in the tower at Dulles International Airport and then at the FAA facility, in Leesburg. When George retired from the FAA he was able to devote time to his favorite hobby, Ham Radio. His call number was WW4GR. He spent many hours communicating with folks around the world. George also became a fine picture framer, offering his services to locals. He was also a long-time Free and Accepted Mason and member of the Olive Branch Lodge in Leesburg. When Nancy was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, George became her full-time caregiver, which allowed him to engage in another of his hobbies, cooking. PopPop's creations, including pizzas and breads, were enjoyed by all. In 2014, both George and Nancy moved to the Masonic Village, although in separate residences due to the care Nancy required. George would take the shuttle bus almost daily to visit Nancy across campus (or "base" as he often referred to it due to his military background). They eventually lived in the same building, which made visiting a little easier. George could converse with anyone and always had a dimpled smile to share. He enjoyed engaging with family, friends, and strangers alike. He was kind and loving until his last breath.
He is survived by his loving family, including daughter: Tammy Reitz Greene (Stilson), Hamilton, VA. Son: Mark Franklin Reitz (Judy), New Bern, NC. Grandchildren: Brandy R. Gerwig (Nathan), Red Lion; Morgan G. McLellan (Sean), Hamilton, VA; Michael Reitz (Sabrina Faircloth), Shepherdstown, WV; Paige Reitz, Leesburg, VA; Cortni Reitz, Leesburg, VA; and Glen Reitz, Tucson, AZ. Great-grandchildren: Sarina Gerwig, Trey McDowell, and Addilynn Reitz. George was preceded in death by his wife: Nancy; his parents and his sister: Nancy Fisher.
George will be laid to rest next to Nancy in the Fairview Cemetery, Wrightsville.
