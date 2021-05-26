George Francis Gill, aged 94 of West Lebanon, NH passed away on April 2, 2021 at Woodlawn Care Center in Newport, NH.
George was predeceased by his wife Martha (Kauffman), his parents George Frank Gill and Florence (Underwood), and brother, Bobby. He is survived by his sons Jeffrey Allen (and Alison) of Wilmot, NH and Michael Brian (and Jack) of Las Vegas, NV and grandsons John Stephen of Oakland, CA and Robert Brady of Norwich, VT.
George was born in 1926 and raised in Cochranville, PA, joining the Navy straight out of high school, serving as a Seabee in Okinawa in World War II where he witnessed the surrender ceremony of the Ryukyu Islands on September 7, 1945.
He will be remembered for always having a smile on his face, a positive attitude and showing appreciation for everyone.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in George's name to the Gary Sinise Foundation at www.garysinisefoundation.org/donate/
Burial services will be held at the Cochranville Methodist Cemetery.
