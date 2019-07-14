George F. Schneider Oct. 4, 1924 – June 24, 2019

Longtime resident of Lancaster, WWII veteran George F. Schneider, 94, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2019 at his home in Lafayette, Louisiana under the care of Hospice of Acadiana. A memorial service was held in his home on June 29 with over 300 in attendance. The Honor Guard performed the 21 gun salute from the balcony, overlooking acres of beautiful cypress ponds.
The Great Depression… WWII… Born in 1924, Ohio farm boy George F. Schneider survived both. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII as a PFC in the 30th Infantry Division (Old Hickory), participating in five campaigns: Normandy, Northern France, Rhinelands, Ardennes (Battle of the Bulge), and Central Europe and was awarded the Purple Heart. After the war, he earned a master's degree from Johns Hopkins and pursued a long career as a petroleum geologist. In 2011, he was knighted by the French Government for his contributions toward France's liberation.
George served for many years as President of the Veterans of the Battle of the Bulge, South Central Pennsylvania. When his beloved wife Elaine passed away in 2013, he moved to Lafayette to live with his daughter, Barbara-Ann O'Connor and to be close to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Though he was a resident of Lafayette for only the last six years, this kind, gentle man, was well-respected and loved. His dynamic storytelling abilities made him a much sought-after speaker on WWII history, and all who heard him were in awe of his precise recollections of names, dates, and places, all told without notes. In 2017 he completed a book of his memoirs, SURVIVOR: Memoirs of a WWII Vet. September 2018 would be George's last major trip when Best Defense Foundation took George and a few other WWII veterans back to the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and the Battle of the Bulge to revisit their old battle grounds. He was proud but humbled to have been showered by the gratitude and honors bestowed by the citizens of the liberated towns. Up until November 2018, he had led a very active life, walking a mile every day. George was a proud member of the Acadiana Veterans Honor Guard and participated in many of their activities on a regular basis. He was deeply saddened when, a month before his death, and knowing that his strength would never return, he turned in his uniform. Over the course of the last year, he had also become very passionate about the efforts of the American Legion Post 69 to save their historic building and eagerly assisted in their fund raising. George was a member of six military organizations: Veterans of the 30th Infantry Division of WWII, Veterans of the Battle of the Bulge, Disabled American Veterans, the Military Order of the Purple Heart, the Acadiana Veterans Honor Guard, and the American Legion Post 69. He will be greatly missed and remembered throughout all these veterans' organizations and by family, friends, and so many people in Europe whose towns he helped to liberate.
To view his memorial video, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IfcAS2b_XMo&feature=youtu.be
or find it on youtube.com and search: George F. Schneider Memorial
This slideshow was created by his 9 year old great-grandson Ayden O'Connor. The song "I'll Be Seeing You" was performed by granddaughter Tiba in her album "Jukebox Baby".
A wonderful documentary by Job Hall, "Queen Mary Heroes" center-stages George and is an incredible must-see:
http://www.jobhall.tv/queen-mary-heroes/
or find it on youtube.com and search: queen mary heroes job hall
If you wish to make a tax-deductible donation in George Schneider's honor, please consider donating online or mailing a check to one of these organizations that he so cherished:
Acadiana Veterans Honor Guard, P.O. Box 90456, Lafayette, LA 70509 337-873-1526; Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St., Lafayette, LA 70503hospiceacadiana.com 337-232-1234; American Legion Post 69's Building Fund, please call 804-534-2466 or email vbobgeorge@gmail.com. Best Defense Foundation, 249 Hwy 101, Suite 312, Solana Beach, CA 92075 https://www.bestdefensefoundation.org.