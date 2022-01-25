George F. Reed, 69, of Lancaster, PA, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Tuesday, January 18th.
He was born on April 11th, 1952, in Lancaster, PA, to the late George B. and Marie (Weiss) Reed. He was married to the late Rosemary (Wickersham) Reed for 37yrs.
George worked at Greiner Industries, Mount Joy, PA, as a Crane Operator/Truck Driver for 22yrs until his retirement in 2015. Before that, he worked at S.S Fisher Steel, Lancaster, PA, as a Crane Operator from the mid-'70s until their closure in 1993.
He is survived by his three sons, George K. Reed of Holtwood, PA, Robert S. Reed, and Scott J. Reed, Lancaster, PA, and four grandchildren, Michael, Kyle, Xavier, and Makayla.
He was an active member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 84 and the 7th Ward Republican Club. He also was a Lifetime member at Pequea Valley Sportsman Association.
George enjoyed spending time " Down at the Bay " with his two dogs, Sophie and Muffy, at his place at Craft Haven Campground and Marina in Perryville, MD.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at a later date in the Spring, Family and Friends will be notified.
