George F. Neuhauser III, 87, of Millersville passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022. He was the husband of the late Mary I. (Stauffer) Neuhauser who passed away in 2019. Born November 23, 1934, in Lancaster, he was the son of the late George F. and Hazel A. (Myers) Neuhauser. He was of the Protestant faith.
He will be lovingly missed by his son, George Arthur Neuhauser of Columbia and his sister; Dolores Linard wife of Jerome of Mount Joy and brother-in-law, Nevin C. Stauffer husband of Arlene (Hohenwarter) of Mount Joy and extended family and friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral from the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George S.t, Millersville, PA 17551 on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 11 AM. Interment will follow in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, Columbia, PA. Family and friends will be received from 10-11 AM at the funeral home on Saturday.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial Remembrances can be made in George's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »