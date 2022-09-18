George F. Chapman, Jr. 88, of Lancaster, passed away at Newport Meadows on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Born in Lancaster County, he was the son of the late George, Sr. and Esther M. Chapman.
He is survived by his first wife, Edith Chapman; his sister, Janet LeBreton; his children, Randall M. Chapman, Cynthia Guldin, and Ceilia Dodge; and his stepson, James Oakley; as well as 10 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his second wife, Diane and one great-grandchild.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Lancaster County Art Association, 149 Precision Avenue, Strasburg, PA on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or to Willow Tree Hospice at 616 E Cypress Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com