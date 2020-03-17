George F. Baum, 83, formerly of Lampeter and Ronks, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at Conestoga View. He was born in Lancaster to the late Paul and Velma Baum. George was married to Pauline C. (Lentz) Baum for 51 years before her death in 2010.
A graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School he worked as a supervisor at Novelty Manufacturing, retiring after 32 years. George enjoyed visiting Las Vegas and playing golf at Evergreen Golf Course.
Surviving George are his daughter Connie L. Barker, Lancaster, son Gary F. Baum (Joyce), Lancaster, 2 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and 3 siblings, Robert Baum (Joan), Shirley Parmer and Patsy Gross. His wife, son Donald, brother Paul, and sisters, Betty and Lorraine preceded George in death.
A viewing will take place 10:30-11 AM, followed by a graveside service at 11 AM on Thursday, March 19th in the Mausoleum at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 Second Lock Road, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Please omit flowers. Memorial Contributions may be made to Compassus Hospice, 2101 Oregon Pike, Suite 301, Lancaster, PA 17601.
