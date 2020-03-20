George Edward Devonshire, Sr., 71, of Lancaster, PA passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Thomas R. Devonshire and Ida Emily Reynolds Devonshire.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Diane E. Devonshire (Walter), his three children, George Devonshire, Jr., Anthony T. Devonshire (Tracey), and Joline R. Devonshire (Beau Jenks); his two brothers, Robert R. Devonshire, Sr. (Darlene) and Barry L. Devonshire, Sr. (Sally); eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
George was preceded in death by his two brothers: Thomas R. Devonshire, Jr., and Ronnie R. Devonshire, Sr.; his sister, Janet E. McKinney.
He served honorably in The United States Army during the Vietnam War. While serving he earned the Purple Heart award, along with several other accolades. George worked on Army tanks as an engineering mechanic. He served in the Army National Guard from 1972 to 1984.
George was known for his great sense of humor and his love for the outdoors. During his free time, George enjoyed taking his family to their hunting cabin at Gobblers Knob. He appreciated family gatherings when everyone could attend cookouts, barbeques, and family holidays. Christmas was his favorite holiday, where he shared his love for gadgets and toys.
While flowers are appreciated, please consider donations in George's honor to The Wounded Warrior Project.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at The Groffs Family Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Friends may greet the family at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be private.
