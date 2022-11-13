We are sad to announce the passing of George Earl Keebler, Jr. of Lancaster, PA. He passed away at the age of 79 on November 8, 2022 while surrounded by loved ones after a battle with cancer. George was an employee of the Lancaster Newspapers as a graphic artist for 43 years. He was a devout Catholic and a lay minister at Sacred Heart Church. He was an active member of the Lancaster Jaycees and Travelers Protective Association. He enjoyed camping, fishing and traveling. His hobbies included collecting and selling model trains and autographs from celebrities.
George is survived by his wife Margaret Keebler and his children Beth Hanlon (Scott), Shawn Keebler (Nancy), Kenneth Keebler (Elizabeth), Tara Sapone and 9 grandchildren, Meghan, Nicole, Robert, Matthew, Ashley, Alexander, David, Oliver, and Hope, and sister, Shirley Martin. He was predeceased by a brother, James.
To honor George's memory, we would like to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Sacred Heart Church, 558 W. Walnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 with Rev. Michael Metzger as Celebrant. A visitation will be from 10 AM -11 AM. We invite everyone that knew him to attend and remember his wonderful life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604.
