George E. Young, 86, passed away on December 15, 2021 at Brethren Village in Lititz, PA after a lengthy illness. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Fred Timothy Young and Esther Schmidt.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara L. Hostetter, and his two daughters Lee Ann and Kris both of Lancaster, PA. He was also the brother of the late Fred T. Young, Jr. of Strasburg, PA, Linda Lyall wife of Walter Lyall of Willow Street, PA, Charles Young of Las Vegas, NV and Michael Young of Georgetown, PA.
George was a 1953 graduate of Solanco High School and attended Bloomsburg State College. He served his country in the Navy on board the USS Ticonderoga CVA 14 during the Mediterranean Cruise. After completing his military service, George was employed by Armstrong World Industries as an internal auditor.
In addition to playing multiple sports during his high school, college, and Navy years, George was also a PIAA umpire officiating girls basketball and softball for over 25 years. He was a longtime season ticket holder of the Hershey Bears and the Lancaster Barnstormers and a member of the Park City Twalkers. George was an avid movie goer and could be found most Saturdays at the local theater with family and friends.
A private service was held at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home on December 22, 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent in his memory to either
Lebanon Healthcare System, Voluntary Service Program,1700 South Lincoln Avenue, Building 18, Lebanon, PA 17042 or Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.