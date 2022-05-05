George E. Simon, 85, was born in Cleveland, OH and graduated from Parma High School (Ohio) and Fenn College of Engineering in Cleveland (Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering). Since moving to Pennsylvania in 1979, he was a resident of Bucks, Berks, and Lancaster counties.
Beginning in Ohio, he worked as an electrical engineer and project engineer for battery companies then transitioned to work in pharmaceutical companies, retiring from Wyeth Pharmaceuticals (Marietta, PA) in 2005. After retirement, he served as both President and Treasurer of the Centerville AARP. He was a member of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Lancaster, PA.
A devoted father, George coached his sons in numerous sports, loved playing golf and basketball, and always had a joke to share. He loved the music of Elvis Presley and Mario Lanza, playing bridge, recounting interesting facts and trivia, watching Jeopardy, and completing as many as 6 crossword puzzles a day.
He was preceded in death by his father Victor George Simon and mother Esther (Pogany) Simon. Devoted husband, he is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Nancy L. (Bugos) Simon. He is also survived by his three sons, Paul G. Simon (Elizabeth) of Blue Bell, PA, Michael J. Simon (Elizabeth) of Potomac, MD, and Daniel C. Simon (Jennifer) of Sewickley, PA, grandsons Sean and Andrew Simon, granddaughter Meredith Gross, sisters Barbara Miller (William) of Lady Lake, FL, and Clara Kemmerling (Robert) of Sagamore Hills, OH, as well as many nieces and nephews.
VISITATION Friday, May 6, 2022, 10 AM at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA. Funeral Mass to follow at 11 AM.
A memorial service will be held in June through St. Bartholomew church and Tomon Funeral Home in Middleburg Heights, OH with burial in St. Mary's Cemetery in Elyria, OH.
If you are unable to attend the Funeral Mass in person, please click on the link below to attend the service via livestream: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJpskZ2Iv87l6mNH_NMuPQg
If desired, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that a memorial gift be made in memory of George E. Simon to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org, the American Heart Association at www.heart.org, or St. Anne's Retirement Community's (SARC) "Day of Stay Fund" https://www.stannesrc.org/giving/sponsor-a-day-of-stay/
