It is with deep sadness that we share that George E. Maloney, 92, of Lancaster, passed into Eternity on April 29, 2021. Born in DuBois, PA, George was the son of the late John and Margaret (Kotzbauer) Maloney. He was the husband of the late Clara A. Maloney.
George's ambition during his high school years was to become a Coast Guard Officer, and that ambition was fulfilled when he was accepted as a Cadet in 1947. After four years of study, he graduated with a degree in Marine Engineering and commenced his career. His initial assignments were all sea-going until 1954 when he met his future bride, Clara Ann Rehaume, a nurse at the Alaska Native Hospital in Sitka. They married on 12 February 1955 in Sitka. In short order his family grew to six children: Teresa, Patricia, Maureen, Kathleen (deceased), James, and Ann.
In 1958, George was assigned to the N.S. Savannah, the world's first nuclear-powered merchant ship. He remained with the program until 1970 when he was transferred to Coast Guard headquarters, from where he retired after 25 years. He then accepted a position with Travelers Insurance doing risk evaluations. He retired from Travelers in 1989 and settled in Lancaster. His life has been filled spending time with his fifteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; woodworking; traveling; landscaping; canning; painting; genealogy; taking lots of pictures and videos; and keeping in touch with his family through texting, emailing, and visiting through Viber and Zoom.
George was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Clara, his daughter Kathleen, his infant son Michael, and his brothers Billy [infant], Eugene, and Roy, and his sister, Margaret.
Due to the current COVID restrictions, a private, family-only Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be held. We ask for your prayers, rosaries, and Chaplets of Divine Mercy for the soul of our father and grandfather.
Memorial contributions in George's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604; or a charity of your choosing. To share a condolence with the family, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
