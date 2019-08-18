George E. Hart, 93, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy. Born in Euclid, OH, he was the son of the late Clarence and Beulah (Hanna) Hart. George was the beloved husband of the late Gloria M. (Meiskey) Hart, with whom he shared 70 years of marriage at the time of her passing in April, 2018.
George was a graduate of J. P. McCaskey High School. He joined the US Marine Corps and honorably served his country during WWII, receiving both a Purple Heart and a Presidential Unit Citation Star. He also later served with the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. Following his military service, he worked as a toolmaker for the RCA Co for 24 years, and later for Kerr Glass Corp., from where he officially retired after 13 years of service. He continued working on a daily basis at Overlook Golf Course until his recent illness. George enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, golf, train watching, dancing, playing cards and spending time with family and friends. He will be remembered for being a practical joker and making people laugh. He was a member of the Robert Lapp FOP Lodge #66 in Lancaster and the Millersville VFW.
George is survived by his children: Clarence Hart and his wife Sandra of Lititz, Georgette Sahm and her husband Dr. Harold of Glassboro, NJ, Annette Hart of Palmyra, George Hart and his wife Glennda of Pequea, and Edward Hart and his fiancée Tammy Eckman of Coatesville. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his siblings, James Hart, Hanna Tate, Jack Hart, Martha Thomas, Clarence Hart, Alice Kinder and Thomas Hart.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 22, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, where a viewing will take place from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in George's memory may be offered to the Salvation Army, Lancaster PA at pa.salvationarmy.org/lancaster-pa. For online condolences please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com