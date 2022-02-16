George E. Hammond, Sr., 85, of Lake Placid, FL went home to be with his Lord on Monday, January 24, 2022 at his residence. George was born on December 13, 1936 in Oxford, Pennsylvania and was the son of Katherine S. Lindecamp and Ernest S. Hammond.
George was a retired steelworker and moved to Lake Placid, FL in 1996 from Pennsylvania. George was of the Christian faith. He was an avid collector of Hess trucks and enjoyed fishing and boating on the local lakes, hunting, tinkering around the house, painting and attending the local car shows. He loved to be with his family and friends anytime they could get together.
George is survived by his children, George E. Hammond, Jr., Randal S. Hammond (Bonnie), Shelly L. Hammond, and Lisa G. Daughton (Roger, Jr.), 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister; Virginia B. Poff. He was preceded in death by 2 siblings, Patricia E. Ross (Everett II), Ronald S. Hammond (Winnie).
A service to celebrate George's life will be held at a later date in Pennsylvania. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting .www.scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home Lake Placid, FL 863-465-4134.
