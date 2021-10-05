George E. Hall, Jr., TSGT USAF, Retired, 93, of Ephrata, PA, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Lebanon VA Medical Center.
George was the husband of Cynthia Z. (Renninger) Hall and son of the late George E. Hall and Luella (Wiederrecht) Hall.
Born in Lancaster, PA, George proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1946 to 1966 and retired with the rank of Technical Sergeant.
Private interment with Military Honors will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Ephrata, PA.
Arrangements are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
