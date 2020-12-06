George E. Fischer, 91, of Lititz, formerly of Franklin, NJ, joined his heavenly family on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Born in Garfield, NJ, he was the only child of the late Michael and Mary (Kmetz) Fischer. George was the husband of the late Eileen (Brady) Fischer who passed in 2015.
George, known to friends and family as Sonny, honorably served his country with the U.S. Army as an MP in the Berlin Airlift during WWII and the Korean Conflict. He worked for the Curtiss Wright Corp. and Bergen Pines Hospital. He relocated to Franklin, NJ, and worked for the Sparta School System in Sussex County. After retiring in 1994 he drove school bus for Sussex County.
George was a family man who loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was always fixing things for his friends and family, along with working on his many cars. He enjoyed listening to music of all genres. More recently, he delighted in socializing at the Lititz Senior Center where he was known for his quick wit and humor.
George is survived by seven children: Ed Fischer (Ann Marie) of Blairstown, NJ; Elayne Wagaman (Jeff) of Lititz; Nancy Hardick (Wayne) of Lake Ariel, PA; Eric Fischer, Wendy Lazier (Dale), James Fischer (Leslie), and Michael Fischer, all of Vernon, NJ. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, three grandchildren preceded him in death: Ryan Hardick, Brandy Hardick and Justin Lazier.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Hospice & Community Care and Maple Farm Nursing Home for the wonderful care they provided to George.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, 17543, where the family will received guests beginning at 9:30 AM. Interment will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA at 12:30 PM. For online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
