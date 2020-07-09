George E. Doutrich, 94, of Leola, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was the husband of the late Jeanette Myers Doutrich who died in 2013. Born in Salisbury Twp., he was the son of the late Roy and Mary McGinnis Doutrich.
George was a 1943 graduate of the Milton Hershey School. He retired in 1987 from Armstrong World Industries where he had been a carpenter in the Advertising and Promotions Department for 40 years. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II aboard the USS Idaho.
He was a member of the New Holland Church of the Nazarene. Prior to that he had been a longtime member of the Ebenezer E.C. Church in Brownstown. He was a member of the Carpenter Cemetery Association. George enjoyed fishing, refinishing furniture, and volunteering for Meals On Wheels. His real joy in life was spending time with his family and thoroughly enjoyed every minute he got to spend with them.
Surviving is a daughter, Della wife of Eric Markley of Leola; two grandchildren, Brandon husband of Becky Markley of Leola, and Erica wife of Kyle Portner of Brownstown; six great-grandchildren, Natalie and Jada Markley, Cole and Bryce Portner and Ian and Nicholas Long. He was preceded in death by brothers, Ernest and Bob Doutrich.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 11, at 2:00 P.M. at the New Holland Church of the Nazarene, 428 Ranck Road, New Holland, PA with the Rev. Steve Kindt officiating. Interment in Zeltenreich's Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the church on Saturday from 1:00 P.M. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in George's memory may be made to the New Holland Church of the Nazarene for the Helping Hands Ministry Fund. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA