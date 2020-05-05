George E. Chapple, born May 5, 1934 passed away April 27, 2020. George previously lived in Lititz, Pennsylvania and moved to Merced, California a little over a year ago.
George worked for RCA, General Electric and Burle Industries. He was a minister/officer with the Salvation Army for several years. He was a 35 year member of the Lititz Fire Company as a fireman and later as a fire policeman. He was a 40 year member of Grace Brethren Church of Lititz where he helped build the original building, worked on the sound crew and taught Sunday school. After retirement, he joined the Lititz Police Department as a school crossing guard with the Warwick School District for 16 years.
George is preceded in death by his wife, Rosemarie S. Chapple; son, James K. Chapple; brother, Joseph Chapple and sister, Barbara Hofmann. He is survived by his children, Edward (Ted) Chapple and Gayle (Timothy) Cardascia both of Merced, California; his sister, Margaret Compton of Snellville, Georgia. Also surviving him are three grandchildren.
No services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, please send remembrances to Lititz Fire Company, PO Box 391, Lititz, Pennsylvania 17543. For more information, please call 717-626-2486.
