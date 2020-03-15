George E. Burke, Jr., 78, of Millersville, PA, passed away at his home on Feb. 25, 2020. Mr. Burke was born and raised in Delaware County, PA, graduating from Ridley Park High School where he lettered in football and basketball. He continued his education at PMC College, now Widener University, where he again played football and basketball. He later coached at Widener before moving to Lancaster. He taught English and coached football for many years at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology. He and his family spent many summers at their cottage on the Elk River in Maryland and enjoyed many years of boating on the Chesapeake Bay.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Virginia (nee Mark), one son, Sean Burke and his wife Michelle, 7 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving is one sister, Susan Devine of Mechanicsburg, PA, and nieces and nephews.
No services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Annapolis, MD, and to the Thaddeus Stevens Foundation, 740 East End Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17602. To send online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
