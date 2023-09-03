George "Duff" May

Duff May, 75, of Vero Beach, Florida and Lancaster, Pennsylvania, died Saturday, August 26, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary while on a trip to Europe. He was born in Lancaster to George D. May, Jr. and Mary Katharine "Kate" May Shirk.
Duff and his wife, Jess, had just finished a bicycling tour through Germany and Austria and were traveling through Hungary when he died unexpectedly from a heart attack.
In addition to travel, Duff loved being with family and friends, biking, tennis, skiing, hiking, learning romance languages, driving beautiful old cars, fine dining and fine wine. He enhanced any event with his wit and storytelling. His entertaining stories always had a grain of truth somewhere. His charm and love of life was evident to all who met him.
Duff will be missed by his wife Jess; three sisters, Kate, Laura, and Caroline (husband Paul); his children Scottie and Boyd (wife Melanie); grandchildren Alex, Parker, Jackson and Cara; and by the Shirk family, in-laws, nieces and nephews, cousins, and many friends.
A celebration in his honor will be held at The Hamilton Club, 106 E. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Saturday, October 14, 2023 from 4-7 p.m.
If you would like to make a donation in his memory, please consider giving to the Lancaster Conservancy or the Lancaster County Food Hub.
