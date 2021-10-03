George Donald “Don” Kissinger, 83, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Vibra Medical Rehabilitation Center, Mechanicsburg, PA. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Richard and Jeanne Fraser Kissinger.
He graduated from McCaskey High School and West Point Academy with a bachelor’s degree in military science. While at West Point Academy, Don was a competitive swimmer and captain of the swim team. Don went on to work in engineering at RCA, Lancaster and then in the medical equipment sales division for GE and Burle Industries, where he focused on laser technology.
Don enjoyed fishing and boating, jazz, the beach, Philadelphia and Army sports. He always shared fond memories of his time taking his children camping and fishing, and enjoying Cape May, NJ vacations with his grandchildren and gatherings with his sister and her family.
Don is survived by a daughter, Cynthia Arment (Guy), Manheim, PA, a son, Donald Kissinger (Julie), Mechanicsburg, PA, a son, Patrick Kissinger (Colleen), Middletown, NJ, a daughter-in-law, Anita, wife of the late Michael Kissinger, Lancaster, PA and a sister, Judith Morefield (Alvin), New Bern, NC, three nephews: Rick, Jack and Scott (deceased), eleven grandchildren: Tara Salmi (Derek), Eric Miller (Ashley), Aubree Adams (Nick), Mackenzie Arment (Brook), William, Marguerite, Elizabeth, Thomas, Gavin, Anne and Brian Kissinger and six great-grandchildren.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in Don’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.
