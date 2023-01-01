George David Miller, Jr. passed away on December 23, 2022 at 102 with his family by his side. He was born to the late George and Elizabeth Miller in Philadelphia. George was the beloved husband for 42 years to Edna (nee Lyons) (predeceased). He was the loving father of George III (predeceased) (Carol), and Carol Miller DeVivo (Dr. Joseph) (predeceased). He was a cherished Pop-Pop to his grandchildren, Ryan Miller and Sarah DeVivo.
George was a graduate of Roxborough High School Class of 1938. He attended Strayer's Business School and the Stenotype Institute of Philadelphia. George was a member of the United States Coast Guard during World War II. He was on the USS General M. C. Meigs which transported troops during the war. He was the recipient of numerous awards and accolades. After the war, he was employed with the Philadelphia Department of Health and the Philadelphia Police Commissioner's Office. George was an Official Court Reporter with the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas.
He married Alma (nee Kee) (predeceased), and they had many wonderful years together living at the Willow Valley Lakes Community in Lancaster. George was elated with the game of golf. He was thrilled when he hit two hole-in-ones in his golfing career. He was also a true Phillies and Eagles fan. George was also a resident of Cape May, which was his happy place.
Viewing at 9:30 a.m., Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 3rd at Laurel Hill Funeral Home in Bala Cynwyd, PA. Interment immediately following at Westminster Cemetery. In leu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements by Laurel Hill Funeral Home www.laurelhillphl.com
