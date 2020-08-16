George D. Eaby, 86, passed away on August 5, 2020 and is reunited with his late wife and high school sweetheart Shirley Anne (Miller) Eaby, who passed away in 1997. He was the son of the late Charles and Grace (Welsh) Eaby. Born and raised outside of New Holland he lived in Lancaster County his entire life.
Following retirement from Burle Industries, he enjoyed a simple life of gardening, reading, walking, and spending time with his family. A Penn State master gardener, he spent many pleasurable hours giving tours at his Garden of Eden. His children, Judy and Jerre Hockenbrocht, Jessica and John Arthur, Daniel Eaby, Dawn and Henry Balcom and Todd and DeAnn (Foxhoven) Eaby, along with his 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, will miss him very much. His siblings include Gladys Gehman, Mabel Musser, Fern Haley, Gordon Eaby, Harry Eaby, Paul Eaby and the late Charles Eaby.
Due to world events, a private invitation only Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later time. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Sharing Fund at Fairmount Homes, 333 Wheat Ridge Dr., Ephrata, PA 17522 or the Lewy Body Dementia Association. An online memorial is available at www.FurmanFuneralHome.com where condolences can be submitted.
