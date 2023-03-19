George C. Uhlrich, Jr., 90, of East Petersburg, passed away Friday, March 10, 2023, at Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon. He was the son of the late George Chester Uhlrich and Gertrude V. (Grimm) Brill.
A 1950 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, George served in the U.S. Army from 1950-1953 during the Korean War. He was employed as a foreman at Federal Mogul for 43 years.
George enjoyed visiting and fishing at Cape Hatteras, NC, bowling, playing golf and softball, and spending time with his family and friends.
George was predeceased by his first wife, Dorothy (Watson) Uhlrich, and then his second wife of 22 years, Dorothy Schwarz-Uhlrich. Surviving are his son, Steven Uhlrich, and his daughter Sharon Uhlrich.
Please omit flowers, and kindly consider a memorial contribution to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at stjude.org.
