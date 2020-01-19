George C. Stierhoff, Jr., 94, of Lititz, PA, formerly of Winchester, VA, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 11, 2020, at his home in Lititz, PA.
He lived fully with an abundance of curiosity. George was born in 1925 in Baltimore, MD, son of the late Margaret Roberts and George C. Stierhoff, Sr.; stepson of the late Herbert Roberts. He was a graduate of Catonsville High School, Class of 1943, continuing his education at Johns Hopkins University earning a Bachelor of Arts degree and successfully pursuing a Master of Arts degree. As a veteran of the United States Army, he achieved the rank of Sergeant, having served during World War II, Pacific Theater. George was proudly awarded the Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon and the Philippines Liberation Ribbon with the Bronze Star.
George Stierhoff was a Systems Engineer with IBM, as well as an editor of the IBM Systems Journal, retiring in 1987, and continued as a Consultant with IBM until 1993; a final retirement after 40 years of service.
He married Patricia Stude on September 3, 1949 in Baltimore.
Surviving with his wife are daughters: Karen D'Arcy Mastropietro of Lancaster, PA, Stephanie Gibbs Stierhoff of Reston, VA, and Gayle Rayleigh Urban of Middletown, DE; son, Neil Faraday Stierhoff of Jupiter, FL; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Along with his parents and stepfather, George was preceded in death by a brother, Hugh Leonard Stierhoff.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 24th, at Christ Episcopal Church, Virginia, with The Rev. Webster S. Gibson officiating. A fellowship reception will follow the service at the church. Interment with military honors will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park at 2:00 p.m. following the reception.
Join us in celebrating George's love of music and great joy for learning. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of George C. Stierhoff Jr. to support Shenandoah University Conservatory's Music Education Program. Please mail donations to Shenandoah University, Office of Advancement, 1460 University Drive, Winchester, VA 22601. Alternatively you may use this link for your donation: http://su.edu/memorialgift
To leave an online condolence please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »