George C. Spiese, Jr. of Manheim passed peacefully from this world on June 16, 2022. Born in Mountville, PA on July 31, 1926, son of the late George C. & Roma Ember Spiese, Sr., he was predeceased by brothers, Frank, Duane and William Rocky', and sisters, Ada Mae Lynn, Margot (Don) Harvey and Barbara Uriel Spiese. He was also predeceased by his beloved wife of 46 years, S. Louise Holland Spiese. He is survived by a son, George C Spiese III, and daughter, Robin Reedy. He is also survived by step-daughters, Mary Katherine Hildebrand, and Patricia Mountain and step-sons, Levin Collins and David Niblet, also by his sister, Mary Adams, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces including niece Susan Spiese with whom he resided.
George was a veteran of WWII and served as a Marine in the Pacific Theater. He participated in the assault and capture of Iwo Jima and received two Purple Hearts in that action. He was a life member of the Marine Corps League, Disabled Veterans of America and the American Legion.
A memorial service and interment will be held at Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster, at a later date.
