George C. Keenen, 65, of Lancaster, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021. He was born in Lancaster to the late George B. and Anna (Breneiser) Keenen.
George shared 38 years of marriage with his wife Kathleen M. Keenen. In addition to Kathleen, George is survived by their son, Jonathan C. Keenen, husband of Rebekah, and their daughter Charlotte of Millersville; their daughter, Jennifer C., wife of Chad Eshleman, and their daughter Anna Jade of Manor Township; and Kathleen's parents, William and Patsy Huber.
A 1973 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, George worked as a parts salesman for Brubaker Chrysler-Jeep in Lancaster. He enjoyed driving to Florida for family vacations.
George was a dedicated father who instilled in his children that life has limitless potential. He was blessed to have two granddaughters born six months apart in the last year. George enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters and seeing the next generation of his family grow.
Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association www.heart.org.
