George C. Hawke, 92, of Lancaster, PA passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband to the late Doris (Duda) Hawke with whom he was married for 60 years.
Born in West Hazleton, PA he was the son of the late Clara A. (Bradney) and William F. Hawke. George was a graduate of West Hazleton High School where he lettered in three varsity sports and was captain of his football and basketball teams. An army veteran of the Korean War he begin his civilian career in sales at F. W. Woolworth's and joined the management team at Sears Roebuck and Company from which he retired. George was a member of Grace Evangelical Congregational Church. George enjoyed trips to the shore but mostly he loved to golf. He was a member of the Overlook Men's Seniors Group and spent most of his free time on the greens. His contagious smile and friendly personality will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his children; James C. Hawke of Lancaster, PA and Dr. Donna M. Angotti wife of Peter Webster of Furlong, PA; and three grandchildren; Alexa, Emma and Evan Angotti, as well as beloved nieces and nephews. George was preceded in death by his older brothers, William and Harry.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3PM on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA south lawn tent. Friends and family will be received from 2PM to 3PM.
Interment will be held at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at 11:30AM on Friday, October 30, 2020 with military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to Moravian Adult Daycare, 227 N. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603 or Meals on Wheels Lancaster, 1085-B, Manheim Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
