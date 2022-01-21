George C. Gerz, 87, of Lancaster entered into eternal rest on January 14, 2022 at his home. Born and raised in Lancaster, he was the son of the late George and Violet (Warner) Gerz. He shared his life with his wife of 67 years, Carol L. (Lewis) Gerz.
A graduate of Lancaster Catholic, George retired from J.L. Clark after a lifelong career as a tool and die maker.
He was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, where George organized the church’s weekly Bingo events. He was a coach for midget football and baseball at St. Anthony’s where he was also a founding member and President of the Youth Athletics Program (YAP).
In his downtime, George enjoyed rooting for Notre Dame football, Duke basketball, and the Kansas City Chiefs, watching western movies, and traveling to Florida for vacation. George was also an avid chess player and had a significant collection of chess sets.
He will be missed by his wife, Carol; his sons, Tom Gerz, husband of Linda, Stephen Gerz, husband of Sylvia, and George Gerz, Jr., husband of Carole; 11 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Dorothy Caldwell, wife of William. George is preceded in death by his daughter, Michelle Kirk; brothers Richard Gerz and William Gerz; and his sister, Katherine Highland.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 501 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Interment will be private at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to St. Jude at www.stjude.org/donate or Hospice & Community Care 685 Good Dr, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com