Former Lancaster resident, George C. Follmer, Jr. passed away peacefully Monday, November 15, 2021 in Ashburn, VA. Born February 20, 1930 in Englewood, NJ to the late George C. Follmer, Sr. and Doris A. (O’Connor) Follmer, George was married for 65 years to his wife, Mary Lu, until the time of her death in 2020.
George was a 1947 graduate of Grover Cleveland High School, Caldwell, NJ and a 1951 graduate of Rutgers University. He served in the United States Air Force as a Second Lieutenant and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. After his time in the military, George began his career and worked for Armstrong Cork Company in several cities before finally settling with his family in Lancaster, PA. He retired in 1992 from Irex Corporation.
George loved golf and was a longtime member of Lancaster Country Club. Over the years, George was a reader for the Lancaster Blind Association and played Santa Claus for the Lancaster Boys’ and Girls’ Clubs. He was even known to walk the streets of his Northbrook Hills neighborhood, dressed as Santa, on Christmas Eve.
George is survived by his children: Barbara, wife of Gregory Overmeyer, Strasburg, PA; Janet, wife of James Scott, Fairfax, VA; James, husband of Laura Santarelli, Frederick, MD; and Sally, wife of Robert Flynn, Fairfax, VA. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death, in addition to his wife and parents, was his sister, Doris M. Smith.
At George’s request there will be no formal funeral services. Private interment will be at Saint Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman, PA.
The family would like to thank the administration and staff of Ashby Ponds Retirement Community, Ashburn, VA for the excellent care provided to George.
A living tribute »