George Burkholder Leid, age 84 of the Miller Valley Community in Todd County, Kentucky, passed away 12:02 AM Monday, August 24, 2020 at his residence, of natural causes.
Mr. Leid was born January 22, 1936 in Earl Township, Pennsylvania the son of the late Norman Weaver and Anna Burkholder Leid. He was a member of the Miller Valley Old Order Mennonite Church.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Anna Zimmerman Leid of Miller Valley Community, his sons, Andrew Leid and his wife Lucy of Dundee, NY, Steven Leid and his wife Mary of Elkton, Irvin Leid and his wife, Martha of Little Falls, NY and Aaron Leid and his wife Dorcas of Elkton, his daughters, Alma Weaver and her husband, John of Elkton, Ella Hurst and her husband, Leroy of Dundee, NY, Anna Zimmerman and her husband, Richard of Owen, WI and Esther Reiff and her husband Marlin of Leola, PA, his brothers, Alvin Leid of Martindale, PA, Levi Leid of East Earl, PA, Adam Leid of Greenwich, Ohio, Irvin Leid of Ohio, Sam Leid of Ohio and John Leid of Martindale, PA, his sister, Anna Zimmerman and her husband, John of Newville, PA, 65 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at the Weaverland Mennonite Church (Frame) on Friday, August 28th at 1:00 P.M. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA.
Browse »