George Brubaker, age 79, of New Holland, passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at Ephrata Manor. He was the husband of Joan E. Zimmerman Brubaker, celebrating 61 years of marriage on January 13 of this year. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late George and Ruth Shetter Brubaker.
George worked as a mechanic at Brackbills Garage in Intercourse and then Valorbs in Bird-in-Hand. He was a member of New Holland Mennonite Church. He enjoyed crafts, tinkering, building and fixing things.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, P. Douglas husband of Brenda Carrigan Brubaker of Paradise, 2 grandchildren: Rachel wife of Brandon Reiff of Pequea, Jacob Brubaker of Gordonville, 2 great-grandchildren: Megan and Matthew Reiff. He was preceded in death by 4 siblings: John Brubaker, Betty Zook, Harold Brubaker, and Edna Mellinger.
Funeral service will take place at the New Holland Mennonite Church, 18 Western Avenue, New Holland, on Thursday, August 31, at 7:30 p.m. There will be a viewing at the church from 6 p.m. until time of service. Interment will be private in the New Holland Community Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
