George Boltz, age 90, husband of Carolyn Lee Boltz, of 114 Tanager Circle, Sugar Creek Villas, Greenville, SC, died November 27, 2021. Born 1931 in Pottsville, PA, he was the son of the late George Jacob and Kathryn Morris Boltz. He was a member of Christ Episcopal Church.
Mr. Boltz graduated from The Lawrenceville School, Lawrenceville, NJ, in 1948. He also had a BS Degree in Textile Engineering from North Carolina State and took post graduate courses at Philadelphia College of Textiles and the Fashion Institute of Technology. In Pottsville, he was General Manager of a business, Jacob Boltz Knitting Mill, until 1969. He left Pennsylvania to start a new sewing plant in Cottonwood, AZ for the Walter Moyer Company which was purchased by the Gerber Baby Food Company, Gerber Products Company. He worked thirty years for Gerber Childrenswear with positions in Product Development, Sales, and after transfer to Greenville, SC, he was Manager of Textile Manufacturing.
In Pennsylvania, prior to 1969, he was a member of Pottsville Rotary Club and served on the board of Chamber of Commerce and Boy Scouts of America. In Arizona, he was President of the Verde Valley Rotary Club, a member of the Verde Valley Chamber of Commerce, and President of the Cottonwood Progressive Association. Mr. Boltz served in the U.S. Army as an Officer with the 3rd Armored Division and an additional six years as a Captain in the Active Reserves.
George was preceeded by sisters, Ruth Boltz Hughes of Pine Grove, PA and Maude Boltz; and a stepson, Chandler Beacham, Greenville, SC. Surviving in addition to his wife are children; Kathryn Wombacher, Cottonwood, AZ; Kristine Sharfarz, Kettle Creek, WA; George P. Boltz, Jackson, MI; Karen Dolin, Cave Creek, AZ; Karl Boltz, Lancaster, PA; Frederick Boltz, Oakton, VA; Stephen Boltz, Brooklyn, NY; stepsons, Lee Beacham, Pickens, SC, and Scott Beacham, Haleiwa, HI. Also surviving is a brother, Jacob Boltz, Annandale, VA.
A living tribute »