George B. Sweigart, Jr., 72 of West Lampeter Township, formerly of Willow Street passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born on January 6, 1950 in Lancaster, he was the son of the late George B., Sr. and Margaret Hippey Sweigart. He was the husband of Janet Drennen Sweigart who passed away on May 1, 2019.
George worked for over 37 years for Warfel Construction, serving as superintendent. He was a member of the Willow Street Fire Company and served as chief from 1998 to 1999. He was a member of the Millersville Lodge #496 F&AM. He enjoyed playing Bingo, hunting, fishing, camping, bowling and was a Phillies fan. He was a member of Grace Community Church, Willow Street.
George is survived by his son, Donald E. Sweigart of Willow Street; daughter, Margaret S., wife of Brett Fassnacht of Lancaster; grandsons, Zachary, husband of Tiffany Sweigart and Donald (DJ) Sweigart, Jr. and great grandson, Colton Sweigart. He is also survived by his sisters, Wanda, wife of Keith Wagner of Quarryville and Philomena, wife of Steve Behmer of Millersville. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jay C. Sweigart. The family would like to thank Cheryl Sweigart for all that she has done for George.
Family and Friends are respectfully invited to attend George's funeral service on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 1PM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main Street, Conestoga. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday from Noon until 1PM. Interment will be held in the Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster. Please omit flowers, memorial remembrances may be made in George's memory to the American Cancer Society. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
