George Albert (Cris) Criswell, 81, passed away Tuesday, 2 July 2019, at Shippensburg Health Care Center. He is survived by his wife, Analee Shillito Criswell, daughter, Bess Ellen Criswell, son, George A. B. Criswell and his wife,Courtney (Philips).
Born in Red Lion on 4 March 1938, George was the son of the late Albert L. & Lydia A. (Forry) Criswell. He was predeceased by his sister, Miriam L. Kohler.
George had worked in the civil engineering and automotive mechanic fields, but he most enjoyed his brief enlistment in the U.S. Army and his 12 years of service with PA National Guard where he completed Officer Candidate School acquiring the rank of 1st Lt. He served with units in York and Columbia, during the racial conflicts in York and Hurricane Agnes flood relief. He worked with the Special Police Force for CV School District and the Silver Spring Twp. Police.
George was a 35 yr. member of the Ruffed Grouse Society, a Life member of the NRA, member of the PA Longbow Assoc. and Ducks Unlimited. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and, especially, the conservation of those resources for future generations.
Services were held on 19 July, 2019 at the Cocklin Funeral Home,Inc., Dillsburg,PA. Burial will be in the Dillsburg Cemetery.
Memorial contribution may be made to the Ruffed Grouse Society, Pennsylvania Longbow Association, Inc. or the wildlife conservation org. of your choice.