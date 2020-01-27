George A. Small, Jr., 92, of York, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Luther Acres, Lititz. Born in Wilmington, Delaware, he was the son of the late George A., Sr. and Lottie Wolf Small. He was the loving husband of the late Catherine Keesey Small who died in 2015. Retired in 1987, George worked as a machine mechanic at the former Doe Spun in York. He was a 1945 graduate of York High School and proudly served in the United States Army Air Corps. during WW II. After the war he continued with 20 years of service in the Air Force Reserves. George was a member of St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church, York and he faithfully served pancake breakfast between services for 30 years. He was also a member of the former Yankee Athletic Association. A Baltimore Oriole fan, George enjoyed flower gardening, playing golf with friends and spending time with his family.
Surviving is a son, Rev. Timothy husband of Betsy Small of Columbia, a sister, Audrey wife of Norwood Ritz of Wrightsville and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by five brothers and three sisters.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his memorial service at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church, 140 North Beaver Street, York on Friday, January 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private in Greenmount Cemetery, York. Friends may visit with the family at the church immediately following the service. Please omit flowers. Those desiring may send contributions in George's memory to St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church, Building Fund, 140 North Beaver Street, York, PA 17401.
