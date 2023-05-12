George A. Robinson, 90, of Brethren Village, Lititz, died Thursday, May 4, 2023 of natural causes. He was born in Corning, Iowa, and was the only son of the late George A. and Florence P. Nichols Robinson.
George was a graduate of Ames High School, Ames, Iowa, and Iowa State University in 1954 with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering with a minor in Naval Science. After receiving a medical discharge from the Navy, he joined RCA in Lancaster as a technical liaison engineer. He travelled widely aiding customers in the use of low-light-level product in commercial and military applications. He retired in 1995 after 40 years with RCA, GE and Burle Industries.
He was a member of the Leola United Methodist Church where he served on several committees and was their financial secretary for 20 years. Music was an important part of George's life. In addition to singing in the church choir, he played the euphonium horn with the Lititz Moravian brass choir and the Malta Band of Lancaster. He was member of Phi Mu Alpha, a professional music fraternity.
He enjoyed playing contract bridge and corresponding with friends and relatives on the internet. A major accomplishment after retirement was writing of his life memories and having them published as a life story book.
He is survived by: foster-son, Roy Weiler (Lori) of Mount Joy; grandchildren, Brandon Robinson of Lanisville, Justin Robinson of Mountville, Bo Robinson of Millersville; four great-grandchildren and daughter-in-law, Annette Robinson of Mount Joy. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Patricia Ives Robinson; sons, Raleigh and Jeffrey Robinson.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Leola United Methodist Church, 7 W. Main St., Leola. Friends may call noon till 1:00 PM on Monday at the church. Furman's-Leola
A living tribute »