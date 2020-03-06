George A. Pickel III, 78, of Lancaster, PA, died unexpectedly Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at LGH after a brief illness with his wife by his side. He was the husband of Sidonia N. Pickel with whom he would have been married 32 years on May 14th.
George loved the shore, mountains, camping, fishing, sports and especially birds.
In his desire to get logical, wise answers to his Bible questions that made sense, he accepted help from Jehovah's Witnesses. Then, as one of Jehovah's Witnesses he strove to be a profound, loving teacher and preacher of the Good News of God's Kingdom for 50 years. As a loyal friend, he will be missed by many who look forward to rejoicing with him in the Future Earthly Grand Resurrection.
George worked as a machinist for 41 years at Machined Products Co. He then worked at CostCo for 14 years in the food service department and as a greeter before retiring.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his son, Jeffrey G. Pickel (husband of Christine), 3 grandchildren, Shanna Richwine, Chelsea and Jeffrey G., Jr., one sister, Emma Beck, two nieces and one nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George A., Jr. and Ethel (Leonard) Pickel.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend George's memorial on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 3:00 PM at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 850 Hershey Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jehovah's Witnesses Disaster Relief at www.jw.org.
