George A. Ominski, 81 years old, went to be with the Lord Jesus on December 5, 2019.
He was born in West Philadelphia to John Ominski and Catherine Messick Ominski. He attended the University of Pennsylvania, graduating from the Wharton School of Business. He was President of Capital Advisors for over 25 years.
His greatest accomplishment by far was being a loving and devoted father and husband. His life was never about himself. He was dedicated to his family and friends. His generosity and loving support knew no bounds. His loss leaves an emptiness in our hearts that reflects the gift his life was to all of us.
He was preceded in death by his brother John Ominski and his sisters Catherine Buben and Patricia Rauh. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Mary Anne Porter Ominski and children, Anne Marie Anderson and husband Darrick, and George M. Ominski.
Friends will be received on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 10:30-11AM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz with the Memorial Service to follow at 11AM. Interment will be private at St Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in George's memory to Water Street Mission, 210 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603. To send a condolence to George's family, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
