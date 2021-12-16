George A. Laukhuff, Jr., 79, of Quarryville, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital due to traumatic injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident on November 6. He was the husband of Linda M. (Wettig) Laukhuff, with whom he shared 45 years of marriage. Born in Lancaster, he was a son of George A., Sr., and Anna Mary (Suter) Laukhuff.
Early in his career, George was employed as a truck driver for J&L Steel. He then went on to be employed by Armstrong World Industries, retiring with 20 years of service.
George had a passion for motorcycles and rode as much and as often as he could. For a hobby, he enjoyed woodworking, especially building bird houses. He also enjoyed watching the squirrels, birds, and other wildlife in his backyard. George was a member of Riverside Camping Association. To those who knew George, he had a wonderful sense of humor, was always laughing, always happy, and he treated everyone with love and kindness.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Bob Laukhuff, husband of Kelly, of Pequea, and Jeff Laukhuff, husband of Stacy, of Lancaster; daughters, Kristy Glackin, wife of Marty, of Pequea, Karen Lefever, wife of Barry, of Quarryville, and Korinne Heidelbaugh, wife of Jack, of Quarryville; brother, Ronald Laukhuff, husband of Dawn, of Lancaster; sisters, Diane Brown, wife of John, of Millersville, and Debbie Bardaxe, wife of Bob, of Mountville; 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and his faithful black lab, Autumn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Wanda (Sharp) Laukhuff.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, 227 West 4th Street, Quarryville, PA 17566, with a viewing at the funeral home from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. Interment will be private. All those in attendance are asked to wear casual attire.
The Laukhuff family extends their thanks for the excellent care given to George at Lancaster General Hospital, especially the care given by the Neuro Trauma Unit.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in George’s memory to an animal welfare organization in your community.
WATCH FOR MOTORCYCLES