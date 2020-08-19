George A. Kishbaugh, 77, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Born Friday, July 2, 1943 in Hershey, he was the son of the late Paul L. and S. Jean Lokey Kishbaugh. He was married 57 years to Carol A. (Weidner) Kishbaugh.
George was retired from Wenger Feed, Inc., where he worked in the purchasing department and served as Past President of the Penn Ag Association. He served in many capacities at Christ Lutheran Church and was active in the past with the Elizabethtown Lions Club. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling to Florida in the winter. He loved golfing with "the old guys" and summer trips to Ocean City, MD. George was most proud of his family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Carol, George is survived by two sons: Michael Kishbaugh (Thom McGinley) and David Kishbaugh (Dianna); granddaughter, Megan Grosh (Austin) and grandson, Ryan (Kristen Higgins).
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in the Memorial Garden at Christ Lutheran Church, Elizabethtown.
If desired, contributions in George's memory may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 75 East High Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 or the charity of your choice. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown
