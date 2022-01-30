Geoffrey Renshaw, 71, passed away on January 24, 2022, in Baltimore after an extended illness. He was pre-deceased by his mother and father, Arlene and John Renshaw, and his sister, Lynn.
A 1968 Manheim Township graduate, Geoff was a proud Florida Southern alumnus, where he wrote for the University newspaper. Before starting a career at KD tools, in Lancaster and Baltimore, Geoff traveled extensively. Some of his favorite spots were Australia, Cape Cod, and any beach anywhere. Memories he loved to share were watching the sunrise behind the Great Pyramid and time spent at Wimbledon.
Geoff was a lifelong sports fan, especially of the Baltimore Orioles. He is remembered for the season he attended every Orioles’ home game—while living in Lancaster! Geoff loved playing tennis and discussing politics. He made friends with everyone he met, and they will all miss him.
Whether he was a neighbor, coworker, or buddy, Geoff enriched everyone’s life with his smile, laugh, and way with words.
A celebration of Geoff’s life will be held on February 7, 11 AM at Chatman Harris Funeral Home in Baltimore. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made under Geoff’s name to the Baltimore City Fire Foundation at 401 E. Fayette St, Baltimore, MD 21202.