Geoffrey L. Herr, 60, of Lancaster, passed away on May 25, 2023 at Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center. He was the loving husband of Bonnie (Ammon) Herr to whom he was married for 22 years.
Born in Millersville, PA, he was the son of Jacob and Anne (Smith) Herr.
After graduating from high school, Geoff studied architectural drawing at Harrisburg Area Community College.
Geoff was proudly employed as the sexton for Holy Trinity Lutheran Church since the Spring of 1999.
In his spare time, he enjoyed being in nature, watching sports, traveling and most importantly spending time with his adoring family.
In addition to his wife Bonnie, he is survived by a daughter, Monica Massaro, two step-sons, Gabriel Cabrera of Lancaster, PA and Chris Nye of Aurora, CO. Also surviving are two grandsons and a grand dog.
A memorial service in celebration of his life will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 31 S. Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Friday, June 9th at 1pm. The family will greet friends informally following the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the church endowment fund at the address listed above. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com (717) 394-4097