Geoffrey A. Good

Geoffrey Allen Good, 51, of Palmyra, passed away at home with his loving family by his side on Monday, October 7, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born Thursday, August 8, 1968 in Lancaster to Lila M. (Hartman) Good and the late Glenn G. Good. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Jill K. (Winters) Good.
Geoff graduated from Palmyra Area High School in 1986 and earned an Associate Degree from Penn State. He joined his father in the family concrete business and worked at H&R Block in Elizabethtown for 30 years. He was a member of Gravel Hill UMC and the Palmyra Sportsman Club. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed all things baseball, especially coaching his son and teammates in school and travel ball. He had a God given ability to connect with kids, more specifically, kids with an unmet need. Whether on the baseball field, mission field or church, Geoff was giving of himself in one way or another. He was described as inspiring and life changing by his former players. Geoff loved his family and lived in the light of Christ. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by a daughter, Kirsten A. Good of Palmyra; a son, Chris P. Good of Palmyra; a sister Diane L. Kupstas and husband John of Grantville; a brother, Brian T. Good of Palmyra; numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, October 12th at 11 AM at Gravel Hill United Methodist Church, 131 Gravel Hill Road, Palmyra, PA 17078 with Pastor Shawn Lochinger officiating. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 8:30 AM until time of the service at the church. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Annville. A period of food and fellowship will take place at the church following the committal service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 West Pine Street, Palmyra.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to his church missions fund. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.finkenbinderfamily.com