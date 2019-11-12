Geoffrey A. Brown, 65, of Columbia, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Johnstown, he was the son of the late Elmer and Nancy (Jones) Brown. Geoff was the loving husband of Robin R. (Stouffer) Brown, with whom he celebrated 45 years of marriage.
Geoff was employed by Jay Group in the production department. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children: daughter, Alisha Brown and son, Randy A. Brown, husband of Niki; and two grandchildren: Breeze and Aurora.
Funeral services for Geoff will be private. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com