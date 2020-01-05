Genoveva Figueroa, 78 of Lancaster, passed away Wednesday evening, January 1, 2020. Born in Fajardo, Puerto Rico on December 31, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Carmelo Melendez and Romana Molero. She was the beloved wife of Jesus M. Figueroa, whom she married on June 10, 1967.
Genoveva and her husband moved to Lancaster in 1969. They served as missionaries in Central America for 4 years. As a couple they served in the ministry for over 40 years. She was a good and faithful Christian.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Genoveva's Funeral Services on Monday evening, January 6, 2020 from 7 to 9PM and on Tuesday morning from 10 to NOON from the First Spanish Assembly of God, 626 S. Duke Street, Lancaster, PA. Interment will be held in Mellinger's Mennonite Cemetery, Lancaster. For other information, please call 717-393-1776 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
