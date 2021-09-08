Genine R. Donato, 58 of East Petersburg, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 5th, 2021 after a brief illness.
She was born January 20th, 1963 in Sunbury Community Hospital, a daughter of the late George Nicodemus Stahl and the late Joyce Lorae (Barner) Stahl. At the age of 5, she accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior. She graduated from Shikellamy High School and received her BSN from Roberts Wesleyan College in 1985. April 30th, 1988 she married the love of her life, Anthony Joseph Donato. Genine worked as an ER nurse for 35 years, and was a well respected night shift charge nurse. Genine's greatest joys in life were planning family get-togethers, raising her children, teaching little ones about Jesus, and in her later years, spoiling her 5 grandchildren. She had the gift of hospitality, always making new friends feel like family with her contagious smile.
Genine will be sadly missed by all who knew her. She suffered greatly during her brief illness but did her best to survive. We know beyond a shadow of a doubt that she is in heaven with her blessed Lord and Savior. She would encourage all who grieve to seek hope in Christ alone and turn to Psalm 34.
Genine is survived by her loving husband Anthony Donato of East Petersburg; her four children, son Luke Donato of Westminster, MA; son Matt and wife Jessica Donato of Clarksville, TN; daughter Lauren and husband Jon Daniels of Lancaster, PA; son Micah Donato of Okinawa, Japan; and 5 grandchildren, Kaylee, Charlie, Charlotte, and Autumn Daniels of Lancaster and Olivia Donato of Clarksville, TN. She is also survived by sister Jeanette Campbell of Saxonburg, PA; brother John Stahl of Oxford, PA; twin brother George Stahl of Shamokin, PA.
Friends are invited to a visitation with Genine's family from 3-4PM on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA with the Funeral Service to follow at 4PM. Interment will be private at East Petersburg Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Genine's memory to the National Christian Choir at nationalchristianchoir.org. For additional information, or to leave a condolence please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com