Genevieve T. Swartz, 68, of Lancaster passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Lancaster Nursing & Rehab. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Frank J. Swartz and Theresa G. (Rooney) Swartz.
Genevieve graduated from high school in 1972. Genevieve enjoyed volunteering at the county home for a few years, doing word search and was involved at the Senior Center in Columbia.
The family would like to thank the staff at Faith Friendship Villa and Lancaster Nursing & Rehab for the exceptional care that was given to Genevieve.
She is survived by two brothers, James Swartz husband of Rose of Palmyra and John Swartz husband of Dawn of Brownstown. Also surviving is one niece, two nephews, four great-nephews and one great-niece. She was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Swartz, Jr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 PM on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 501 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Interment to follow in St. Anthony's cemetery. Family and friends will be received one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Genevieve's memory may be made to Faith Friendship Ministries, P.O. Box 567, Mountville, PA 17554 or to the church at the above address. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com